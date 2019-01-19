Shadowbrook To Auction Off Furnishings, DÃ©cor, Mirrors and More

Chandeliers, furniture and decor will be auctioned off on Jan. 26. A preview is the day before.

SHREWSBURY â€“ A portion of the contents of The Shadowbrook will be sold on-site in a public auction on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

Antique furnishings, classic dÃ©cor, decorative mirrors, artwork, architectural features, collectibles and lighting fixtures, including a famous gold chandelier with hand carved horses from the Baltimore Hotel from the foyer, will be featured.

Also included will be banquet furniture, supplies, and equipment.

In 2015, the owners of The Venetian in Garfield and Seasons in Washington Township purchased Shadowbrook. The building closed on January 1 to undergo a multi-million dollar renovation to add an addition.

The live auction will begin on Saturday, Jan 26th at 10 a.m. The preview will be available on Friday, Jan 25th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 8-10 a.m.

Shadowbrook at Shrewsbury was established in 1908 as the summer home of Dr. Ernest Fahnestock and remained in his family until 1942, when the home was sold and transitioned into an established restaurant and later well known catering venue that has hosted thousands of weddings and special events throughout its successful tenure.

The auction and preview will be on-site at Shadowbrook at Shrewsbury, 1 Obre Place, Shrewsbury.

For information and photos visit theauctioneersgroup.com or call Peter Costanzo at 732.776.7222 for additional details.

This article was first published in the Jan. 10-16, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

