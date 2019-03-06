Thanks for Support During Partial Gov’t Shutdown

Letter of thanks by Jon Hare, Director Northeast Fisheries Science Center NOAA Fisheries
I wish to thank the communities served by The Two River Times for all of their continued support during the partial government shutdown and beyond. It was heartwarming to read of the actions by our neighbors, businesses, non-profits, schools, spousal clubs, associations, other government organizations and many others.
A special thank you to the Marine Academy of Science and Technologies (MAST) staff and families as well as NJ Sea Grant Consortium for collecting food and non-perishable items for NOAA staff. The Jersey Shore Chief Petty Officer’s Association, United States Coast Guard, Sandy Hook was extremely generous in sharing donated food, toiletries, household items, baby food and diapers, as well as a free lunch with NOAA and NPS staff. Your support emphasizes the importance of local communities and our role in them.
NOAA Fisheries is responsible for fisheries, protected species, aquaculture, and marine ecosystems and habitats. Staff at our Sandy Hook lab work on issues from North Carolina to Maine, but are part of the local communities in New Jersey. Every year we hold public events to share the regional and national science being done at our labs. We hope you will join us at our open house on May 19, 2019 to learn more about the science we do at the James J. Howard Marine Sciences, Sandy Hook Laboratory. We remain committed to continuing to serve our communities by promoting the prosperity of fisheries and marine resources.
This article was first published in the Feb. 28-March. 6, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.
