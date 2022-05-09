Theodore J. Pagano, 78, of Colts Neck, passed away at home with his family by his side April 18, 2022. He was born in Brooklyn and lived in Middletown for several years before moving to Colts Neck. Teddy worked as a police officer for New York City for over 20 years, retiring in 1987. After his retirement he started his own painting and wallpapering business. He had a fondness for the outdoors, nature, trees and hunting. He loved cars and car shows, most notably antiques and auctions.

Surviving are his devoted wife of 26 years, Linda Pagano; four sons, Teddy Pagano Jr., David, Christopher and Jeffrey Pagano; three daughters, Darice, Donna and Christina Pagano; and grandsons Jonathan and Michael Garzon.

Theodore was preceded in death by his parents, Orizio and Anita Pagano, and his brother, Joseph Pagano.

Visitation was held April 24 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were during visitation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the America Cancer Society at cancer.org.

The article originally appeared in the May 5 – 11, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.