Borough Council Members Cannot Agree in Atlantic Highlands

Story and photos by Joseph Sapia

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – As town government reorganized for 2017, Democrat Roy Dellosso retained his position as Borough Council president in a divided vote.

The vote was 4 to 2 in Dellosso’s favor. Council members voting for Dellosso were himself, fellow Democrat Charles Lero, newly sworn-in Republican Stephen Boracchia and unaffiliated Lou Fligor. Voting no were two Republicans, Peter T. Doyle and John Archibald Jr.

Boracchia expressed he was willing to go along with Dellosso, but Archibald later said Dellosso “hasn’t shown any ability to be council president.” Archibald added that Dellosso’s performance as chair of the council finance committee last year was “abysmal.”

“If he can’t handle finance chairman, why should he be council president?” Archibald said.

Doyle declined to comment on his vote against Dellosso.

Dellosso later declined to comment on the split vote, but Mayor Rhonda C. LeGrice, a Democrat, said “that’s strictly political, as far as I’m concerned.”

The reorganization was held New Year’s Day at noon at Borough Hall.

Other split votes included the yearly appointments of Anthony J. Pannella as bond counsel and James Butler and Patrick Healy as chief municipal prosecutor and prosecutor, respectively. Voting no were Archibald, Doyle and Boracchia, while voting yes were Dellosso, Lero and Fligor – with LeGrice breaking the tie with her yes vote.

Generally, though, the council voted unanimously on the various appointments. “I’m hoping this year will be more pleasant,” LeGrice said.