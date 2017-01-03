Brown, Jeremiah Earl, Age: 94, Englewood

Jerry E. Brown, 94, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 10. He was born in Manhattan, New York, on February 23, 1922. He grew up in Englewood, attended Manhattan Prep School in Riverdale, New York, and then attended Notre Dame University. In his senior year at Notre Dame he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving our country in World War II. After the war, he returned to Notre Dame graduating with a bachelor of science degree in commerce.

Jerry was a lifetime member of the New York Athletic Club, a lifetime member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, past commander of the N.Y.A.C. American Legion Post 754, past president of the Spring Lake Bath & Tennis Club, board member of the Spring Lake Golf Club, partner of the tax accounting firm of Allen and Brown and a devout member of St Catharine’s Parish in Spring Lake.

Jerry was an avid golfer and a big fan of New York football’s Giants and baseball’s New York Yankees. He will be remembered as a happy and loving father, a wise and inspiring mentor, quiet and compassionate, accepting and fair, a life saver, humble, generous, and always on time.

He was dedicated to his family and many friends, to his career in the accounting profession, and to God and his faith.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Caroline, and is survived by his children and their spouses: Jerry E. Brown Jr., Carol Brown Daniels, David Brown and Ann, Kathleen Brown McVoy and Paul, Paul Brown and Cindy and Patricia Brown Damon and Craig; sisters, Emily Brown Himelsteib and Susan Brown Roschen; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

O'Brien's Funeral Home, Wall, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Jerry's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.