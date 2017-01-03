Burstein, Myra, Age: 87, Aberdeen

Myra Burstein, 87, of Aberdeen, died on Tuesday, December 20. She was the founder of Blue Stove Antiques in Fair Haven. An extraordinary lady who was loved by all.

Surviving are her husband, Ike; her daughter, Beth; and her son, Matt. She will be missed.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, December, 22 at 11 a.m. The family will also sit Shiva and receive guests on Thursday, December, 22 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Oyster Point, Coral Room, in Red Bank. Bloomfield-Cooper Funeral Chapels, Ocean, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.