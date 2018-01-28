Charlotte Brodsky and Matthew Devine

Mr. and Mrs. John C. Brodsky of Rumson are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Charlotte Noel Howlin, to Matthew Patrick Devine, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory R. Devine of Exeter, New Hampshire.

Charlotte is a graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven High School and the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. She is employed as a Credit eSales rep at GFI Group in New York. She is the granddaughter of J. Putnam Brodsky, M.D. and the late Margaret Brodsky, and Mary and the late Thomas P. Santry Sr.

Matthew is a cum laude graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. He is employed as an analyst at Neville, Rodie & Shaw, an investment management firm in New York.

He is the grandson of the late John and Diana Devine and the late Omer and Patricia Paradise.

A September 2018 wedding is planned in Rumson.

This announcement was first published in the Jan. 25-Feb. 1, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.