Dancing from TV To The Basie Stage

“It was a very interesting journey, definitely something I will never forget,” Nyemchek said. “I met some amazing dancers and choreographers. It was a pleasure to be a part of it.”

In the television show, dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom and breaking. The Top 10 dancers are paired up with all-stars who guide them as they compete for America’s votes. Nyemchek, 26, said he wasn’t at all disappointed at not winning; in fact, he was glad to be in the finale.

“I was ecstatic to participate, period,” he said. “It made me feel like a winner.”

Among the dances with his partners were a cha cha, salsa, contemporary and hip-hop, as well as solo performances.

“I enjoy every type of dance,” he said. “Each one has something different to offer. You have to step into a different character for each dance, and that never gets stale.”

His father, Spencer, has 35 years of ballroom dance experience and is president and founder of Spencer Nyemchek DanceSport in Bergenfield. Kiki Nyemchek is manager and a dance instructor there, as is his brother, Marcus. He thought it was cool growing up in a dance family.

“I was into soccer for a while, but I failed epically,” he said.