Davino, Tessie Angelina, Age: 93, Hazlet

Tessie Angelina Davino, 93, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 13 at Bayshore Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Holmdel. Tessie was born on July 6, 1923 in Hazlet and was raised on her family’s farm. On May 4, 1947, Tessie and her husband, Felice, were married at St. Joseph Church in Keyport, and remained in Hazlet to begin their life together and raise their family.

She was predeceased by her parents, Dominick and Angelina (Granato) Davino; her beloved husband, Felice Davino; and her dear brothers and sisters, Josephine Merla, Jerry Davino, Dominick Davino, Anthony Davino, Carmen Davino, Joseph Davino and John Davino. Tessie is survived by her loving son, Joseph Davino and his wife, Sharon, of Hazlet; her adoring daughter, Angela Marie Mateo and her husband, Jose, of Keyport; her cherished grandchildren, Joseph Davino and Aimee Lin Kokakis and her husband, John; and her treasured great grandchildren, Zachary and Zoey Kokakis.

