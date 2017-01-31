First Residential Project At Fort Utilizes Historic Officers Housing

Story and photo by Laura D.C. Kolnoski

FORT MONMOUTH – Last week’s first significant property closure since Fort Monmouth was transferred to Monmouth County by the U.S. Army in November will pave the way for the redevelopment of the 36-acre former Officers Housing parcel in Oceanport by RPM Development Group of Newark.

The site includes 117 residential units in single, duplex, and four-plex configurations surrounding the adjacent parade grounds. The firm plans to restore the exteriors and renovate the interiors of the homes, provide landscaping, and create a recreational area along Parker’s Creek.

The company has previous experience in historic and affordable housing development. In Newark, RPM purchased a building in the Forest Hill Historic District, vacant for over 20 years, and rehabilitated it adhering to the Department of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties. The project won a 2015 New Jersey Historic Preservation Award. In Camden, it under took a project combining historic rehabilitation with new construction, providing 71 rental units and over 7,000 square feet of commercial space at a former bank listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is currently constructing a new apartment complex in Keansburg at the corner of Beachway and Raritan Avenues, scheduled to be completed in 2018.