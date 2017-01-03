Hall Sr., Jeffrey Cletus, Age: 52, Brielle

Jeffrey Cletus Hall Sr., 52, of Brielle, passed away at home with his family by his side on Monday, December 19. Born in Long Branch and raised in Highlands, Jeffrey graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in agriculture. Shortly thereafter, along with his father, he established Essex Farms, a 1,000-acre tree farm, along Lake Champlain in Essex, New York. Several years later he relocated to New Jersey.

Working with his family business, he joined Operating Engineers Local 825 and focused his energies on operating heavy equipment. Jeff had a unique talent for handling large equipment as if it was an extension of himself.

Jeffrey’s career brought him to many varied locations, each with their own unique circumstances and challenges. He was the first one on site of each project, starting the excavation. Some of the notable projects he worked on include The Hoboken Ferry Terminal, the 911 Memorial at Liberty State Park, Kean University, Union Train Station, Giant Stadium Luxury Suites, Essex County Courthouse, the State House in Trenton and numerous school projects and train stations, across the state.

In 1995 he married Sharon (nee Keenan), the love of his life, and established his home in Brielle, and with Sharon raised their two sons.

His father, Conrad, predeceased him in 2007. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sharon; two sons, Jeff Jr. and Owen; his mother, Barbara of Wall Township; and brothers and sisters, Conrad and Christine of Manasquan, Mark and Nancy of Colts Neck, Margaret Mary and Richard Lefebvre of Manasquan, Scott and Dawn of Wall Township and Julie and Frank Lembo of Brielle; and three nephews and five nieces.