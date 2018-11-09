Halpern, Howard Lee, Age: 88, Red Bank

Howard Lee Halpern, age 88, of Red Bank, passed away peacefully in his sleep Oct. 12. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Robert and Edith (neé Goldman) Halpern in 1930. He lived in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania for 50 years before moving to the Atrium in Red Bank, where he continued to reside alongside many friends after the death of his wife Martha in 2004.

He is survived by his two sons, Jim Halpern and his wife Lisa, and Peter Halpern and his wife Leslie. Also surviving is his sister Janet and her husband Mark Lipton of North Carolina and his two grandchildren, Emily and Sophie.

A private service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Shrewsbury, where he will be buried alongside his loving wife Martha.

Services are under the care of John E. Day Funeral Home.