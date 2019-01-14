Cherka, Thelma, Age: 86, Atlantic Highlands

Thelma Cherka, 86, of Atlantic Highlands, passed away peacefully Nov. 1 at Meridian in Shrewsbury. She was born in Manhattan and lived in Maspeth, Queens before moving to New Jersey.



Thelma worked for Citibank as a supervisor in their Foreign Exchange division in New York City. She loved art and photography and also loved to bake.



Surviving are her daughters, Linda Williams and her husband Jim and grandsons Brian and Michael and great grandson Maxwell, and Debbie Wallace her husband John and granddaughters Brittney and Shannon. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband John in 2011 and brothers, Jerry and Joe Jurin.



Visitation was held Nov. 7 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Ave. Atlantic Highlands. Burial will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.