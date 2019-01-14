Cosenza, Theresa, Age: 93, Belford

Theresa Cosenza, 93, of Belford, passed away peacefully Oct. 23 at home. She was born in Brooklyn and lived in Belford for 16 years. Theresa worked as an assistant chef at Strong Place Day Care Center.



Surviving are her husband of 71 years Felix Cosenza, two daughters, Carolyn (Charles) Benevento and Luann (Joseph) Russo; son Stephen (Ann) Cosenza; three sisters, Grace LaCarruba, Jenny Maresca and Anna Parlato; grandson Stephen Cosenza; and four granddaughters, Tessa Cosenza, Rose Benevento, Lucia Russo and Annmarie Russo. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.



Visitation was held Oct. 25 at John F Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.



A Funeral Liturgy was offered Oct. 26 at St. Mary’s Chapel, Middletown. Entombment followed at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.