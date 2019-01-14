Crinigan, Kevin Michael, Age: 66, Middletown

Kevin Michael Crinigan, 66, of Middletown, died Oct. 30 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born in Brooklyn to the late Thomas and Genevieve (neé Durando) Crinigan. Kevin served in the U.S. Army for 14 years from 1970-1984, attaining the rank of Master Sgt. 1st Class.



He continued to work after his discharge as a cook, bartender and even an electrician until his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW and the DAV. He loved golf and was an avid Yankee fan until TV ruined it. He liked to cook and, at one time or another, fed all of the workers and most of the residents of Shadow Lake Village (especially for Eddie S. and Bobby D.). He loved his family deeply. Kevin was a kind and caring man who helped others whenever he could.



Surviving are his wife Cynthia Crinigan; his two brothers, Robert Burton and Thomas Crinigan; his five sisters, Kathleen Nasso, Noreen Wyer, MaryAnn Crinigan, Audrey Crinigan and Lois McClelland; and his many nieces and nephews.



Kevin was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack Burton and Owen Crinigan.



Visitation was held Nov. 4 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date.