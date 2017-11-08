Herbert, Elizabeth Kingston, Age: 93, Red Bank

Elizabeth “Lish” Kingston Herbert, 93, of Red Bank, a proud New Jersey native, passed away on Saturday, October 21 in Haddonfield, close to her family. She was the daughter of Clifford and Marguerite Kingston and the sister of Palmer (Gina) and David (Carolyn; Helen). Lish was an avid sports-woman and sports fan. Her high school years offered lifelong friendships and the opportunity to excel as captain of the cheer squad, sailor, field hockey forward (winner of the Green Stick award at Long Branch High), track star, basketball player and swimmer. She met yearly with fellow Long Branch High grads well into her 80s.

In 1944, Lish and Frank met at a Masonic Lodge dance, although she loved telling the story about how he had seen her picture in a camera store window and decided that he wanted to meet the beautiful girl in the photograph. World War II shaped their early-married life, as Frank was in the Signal Corps and Lish worked at Fort Monmouth. Their oldest son, Stephen, was born while Frank was posted to Seattle, awaiting orders for the invasion of Japan. The end of the war meant that he was instead able to come home to his wife and infant son.

After living in Ohio while Frank completed his bachelor’s degree, the family settled permanently in Red Bank, where they welcomed their second son, Daniel. Lish was a fierce lover of the United States and the democratic process, working in her local election district for over 50 years.

She was a dedicated member of the Christian Science Church in Red Bank, serving over the years on every single committee in the church leadership, but especially the house and grounds committee. She loved being involved in and giving her time to community organizations: she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a Cub Scout den mother, a member of the PTA, a monitor and mentor at Red Bank High and precinct election judge.

Lish and Frank’s home was the meeting place for both family members and neighbors as their yard abutted an open forest that was perfect for forts, sledding, family reunions, church potlucks, and neighborhood picnics. As anyone who met her will know, her generosity, enthusiasm, and care for others was unparalleled.

Lish will always be loved and remembered by her children: Steve (Linda) and Dan (Annette); grandchildren, Sharon (Paul), Christine, Brian, Amanda (David) and Dave (Ember); great-grandchildren, Anthony, Laura and Nathaniel; nephews and nieces, Amy (Edward), Martha (Gary), George (Sharon; Emily) and Susan (Paul).

A celebration of Lish’s life will take place in the coming months. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com.