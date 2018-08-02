Hickey, Virginia Genevieve, Middletown

Virginia Genevieve Hickey, of Middletown passed away peacefully June 20. She was born in Exeter, Pennsylvania, to the late Ralph and Angeline (neé Clapps) Pepe. After graduating college, Virginia worked in Manhattan where she pursued a career in fashion and retail. She lived in Elizabeth and Staten Island before moving and settling in Middletown, where she resided for over 40 years.

Virginia was a parishioner at St. Catharine’s Church in Holmdel and the former Secretary of the Oak Hill Garden Club. She was a member of the St. Catharine’s Altar Guild and Decorating Committee and also volunteered her time serving meals to those in need, including at Lunch Break in Red Bank and through the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Most of all, Virginia loved spending time with her family.

She is predeceased by her brother Ernest Pepe and sister Angela Bernatitus.

Surviving is her husband Raymond Hickey; her son R. Colin and his wife Wendy Hickey of Bedminster; her granddaughter Taylor Hickey; and her loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held June 24 at John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was held June 25 at St. Catharine’s, Holmdel, followed by entombment at Mt. Olivet.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Virginia’s name to her parish: St. Catharine’s Church, P.O. Box 655, Holmdel, NJ, 07733.