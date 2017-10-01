Holmdel Won’t Forget Jack Dowd

By Jay Cook |

HOLMDEL – When Holmdel’s football team lined up against Rumson-Fair Haven in unison last weekend, they were standing before one of the biggest home crowds in recent memory.

But the crowd wasn’t just there for football.

The entire Holmdel community was mourning the passing of Jack Dowd, a 16-year-old Holmdel High School junior. Dowd was playing lacrosse at Rutgers University-New Brunswick on Sept. 17 when he collapsed and died due to arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia, an undiagnosed congenital heart condition, his family said in a letter.

The sudden death shook the school district and supporters came out in droves on Saturday afternoon to support the Dowd family and remember the young man.

“It’s a process. We’re all in this together,” said Shane Fallon, Holmdel’s athletic director. “We’re going to have to continue to grieve, to remember, and to honor him.”

And honor him they did.

Jack’s teammates on the Holmdel varsity lacrosse team sat at a small table, collecting donations for the Dowd family. In exchange, they were handing out wristbands embroidered with the “JD #9” in between two hearts.

Both the Hornets and the Bulldogs recognized a moment of silence prior to kick off. Not a sound was made. Jack’s younger brother Casey joined the Holmdel football team at midfield for the coin toss. RFH players embraced him and wished him well.

Those few moments hit home for many of Holmdel’s football players. Not only were some classmates, but one was a neighbor, and others were friends and teammates.

Johnny Christian, a Holmdel senior, was one of those neighbors. The two young men grew up on the same street and forged a relationship through sports. Basketball was their game and they faced off in more than a couple one-on-ones.

Christian was out on the gridiron for Saturday’s game, which had been postponed from Friday due to Jack’s funeral on Friday morning. Only one thing was on Christian’s mind when he took Roggy Field.

“Just play for him,” he said. “Put all my heart on the field and try to make it happen, just for Jack. Try to make him proud.”

Not only was Christian supporting his friend athletically, but he tried to do his part financially. After learning on Jack’s death, Christian took to the internet and set up a GoFundMe account for Jack’s family.