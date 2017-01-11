Holmdel’s New Mayor Is Greg Buontempo

“Of course, I want to be mayor,” Hinds said. “(But) I support Greg and move forward.” Hinds said some did not understand that although Hinds held the mayor’s seat when he was running in last year’s election, he was not running for mayor, but for a committee seat. “I voted for him (Hinds) to be mayor,” resident Paul Andersen told the committee. “I feel my vote was not utilized in the way it was cast.” Buontempo agreed some did not understand the township committee form of government, which also is in place in neighboring Hazlet, Middletown and Colts Neck. Under the township committee form of New Jersey municipal government, voters in Holmdel elect five members at large for staggered, three year terms, which begin the first week in January. At the annual reorganization meeting, the five committee members select who among them will be mayor and deputy mayor for the coming year. While the mayoral title carries a leadership role and prestige, along with some powers, the committee essentially is a roundtable with all members having equal power under the law. Buontempo said the township committee form of government “was a learning experience” when he first encountered it. Committeeman Patrick Impreveduto, a former mayor, was elected deputy mayor by his four colleagues with Impreveduto abstaining. In his mayoral remarks, Buontempo talked about progress being made in town at the Bell Works site, formerly Bell Labs until about 10 years ago, on Crawfords Corner Road. Companies moving to the multi-use commercial site include JCP&L and software maker iCIMS. One million square feet of commercial space will be active at Bell Works in the next two or three years, Buontempo said.

Also, the Holmdel branch of the Monmouth County Library is to relocate from the basement of Town Hall to Bell Works in late 2017 or early 2018. At Bell Works, the branch’s size will be 17,000 square feet, a jump from its current 2,500. “It’s going to be part library, part learning center, part historical museum,” Buontempo said. The museum will trace Bell Labs’ work in the township in a display “threaded through the library,” said Buontempo, explaining the committee came up with the idea. He said the museum is envisioned as both placards of information and physical objects on display. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Buontempo said. Somerset Development, the owner-developer of Bell Works, will provide $1 million toward the estimated $1.5 million to $1.6 million renovation of the library on the second floor of the six-story, 2-million-square-foot former Bell Labs building. The township will be responsible for the rest of the money. Also, Somerset Development is giving the township a free perpetual lease for the library. On Thursday, Jan. 12, an informational session will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Bell Works on the library project, Bountempo said. Buontempo was sworn in as mayor by Freeholder Serena DiMaso, a Holmdel resident and former mayor. Impreveduto could not fully raise his right hand when he was sworn in as deputy mayor because his arm was in a sling from recent shoulder surgery. He injured the shoulder months ago in a fall. When state Senator Joseph M. Kyrillos Jr. swore in Impreveduto, the senator joked about him having his “right fingers raised,” rather than his right arm and hand.