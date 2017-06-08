Kerrigan, Muriel M., Age: 81, Middletown

Muriel M. Kerrigan, 81, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 3. She was born in Hillside and lived Middletown for 37 years. She retired as a customer service representative from Prudential in Holmdel and moved to Barnegat for 10 years before settling back to Shadow Lake Village, Red Bank.

Muriel was an avid reader; she loved crossword puzzles and trips to Atlantic City. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved grandchildren.

Muriel was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Margaret Musik; and her husband, Joseph in 2009. Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and John Pittner and Lisa and Ed Piotrowski; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Donna Kerrigan; grandchildren, Jennifer, Richard, Michael, Jessica, Vanessa, RJ, Sabrina, Lauren, Eric, and Ashley; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Kaden and Harper; a brother, Joseph Musik; and a sister, Midge Scurek.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Muriel’s name to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.