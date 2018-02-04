Lovato Carries Middletown South Lineage Into Super Bowl

MIDDLETOWN — For the third consecutive season, members of the Middletown High School South football program will have one of their own to root for on Super Bowl Sunday.

Earlier this week a framed Philadelphia Eagles jersey was placed prominently in the school’s trophy case, recognizing the monumental achievement of MHSS alumnus Rick Lovato.

A 2011 graduate, Lovato will serve as the Eagles’ long snapper in Sunday’s title bout against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, making it three straight Super Bowls that South coach Steve Antonucci will watch a former standout from his program compete for the Lombardi Trophy. Lovato joins Knowshon Moreno, who played with the Denver Broncos in 2016, and Scott Simonsen, a member of the Carolina Panthers in last year’s game.

“I just saw Rick’s father this past week and we spoke about how proud we are of him. It’s sort of a ‘proud father moment’ for both of us,” said Antonucci, who completed his 20th season at the helm of the Middletown South program this past fall.

“Over the years, our coaching staff has spent so much time with Rick and Knowshon and Scott, as well as their families, so when they get to this level and they’re playing in the biggest game of the year where the entire country is watching, you feel that sense of pride, because you feel like you were a small part of their journey,” he said.