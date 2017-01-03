Mills, Ann Dean, Age: 88, Holmdel

Ann Dean Mills, 88, of Holmdel, passed away on Sunday, December 12 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Born in Hazlet, she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Matawan for many years. She was a graduate of Rider College and was active with the Keansburg Senior Group. Prior to her retirement, Ann was an executive secretary with Lenox China in Trenton.

Ann was predeceased by her husband, John C. Mills in 2009. She is survived by her sons, Craig S. and his wife Debbie Mills of Middletown and Roger S. and his wife Emily Mills of Pooler, Georgia.; her grandchildren, Robin Mills, Lindsey and her husband Mike Minger, Steven and his wife Laura Mills and Sarah Mills; her great-grandchildren, Anna Fortner and Dean Mills; and by a sister, Vivian Heaney.

Holmdel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Ann’s Book of Memories at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.