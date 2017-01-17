Mumford, Amos H., Age: 88, Chatham, Massachusetts

Amos H. Mumford, 88, of Chatham, Massachusetts, died peacefully with many of his family members present on Thursday, December 29 at Cape Cod Hospital after battling pneumonia.

Born in Wayne in 1928, the son of Harry and Fredrika Mumford, he graduated from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and spent 40 years as an art director for various advertising firms in New York City and New Jersey. Amos was an award-winning fine arts painter who specialized in landscapes of New Jersey and Massachusetts, also painting scenes from Venice, Ireland, Vermont and Maine. His artistic influences ranged from Frans Hals to Franz Klein. He viewed his art as “America’s Vanishing Landscape.”

Amos also served in the military from September 1946 to February 1948.

In 1992, he retired to Cape Cod, where he continued to work diligently as the art director/graphic designer for the Chatham A’s of the Cape Cod Baseball League. He served on the team’s board for many years, after which he became an honorary board member. He was an avid fan of both the New York Giants and the San Francisco Giants.

Amos leaves behind his wife, Mary B. Mumford; daughters, Judith Mumford-Guerry, Erin B. Woodward and Leigh A. Mumford; sons, Scott Mumford, Timothy Mumford and Chris Mumford; and 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Diane Mumford; and his son, Sean Mumford.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, January 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Junior League of Monmouth County, 55 Center Street, Rumson, NJ 07760.

Contributions in Amos Mumford’s name can be made to the Chatham Athletic Association for the Chatham Anglers Youth Baseball Clinic. Please mail to: Chatham Athletic Association, P.O. Box 428, Chatham, MA 02633.