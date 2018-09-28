Neikam, Geraldine J., Lincroft

Geraldine J. Neikam (neé Rullis) of Lincroft, died at the Bayshore Health Care Center, Holmdel Aug. 24.

She was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Church, Lincroft, a member of Croydon Hall and the Senior Citizen’s Club of Middletown. Geraldine settled in Lincroft in 1993, moving from Union.

Geraldine was predeceased by her husband Calvin in 1993 and her brothers, Carmine, Anthony, Joseph and Ralph Rullis and her sisters Rose Forte and Antoinette Slonim.

Surviving is one brother Salvatore Rullis Sr. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Aug. 29 at the Holmdel Funeral Home, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian burial was held Aug. 30 at St. Leo the Great Church, Lincroft. Interment followed at St. Gertrude’s Cemetery, Colonia.

