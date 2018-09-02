Not Your Father’s Magic Show: Champions of Magic Bring a New Type of Illusion

By Mary Ann Bourbeau |

RED BANK – On the heels of their sold- out shows in London’s West End, the Champions of Magic are coming to the Count Basie Center for the Arts for five shows from Sept. 7-9.

Audiences will witness the impossible, including disappearances, levitation, teleportation and a heart-stopping finale, all presented with lighting and special effects to rival the biggest theatrical spectacles.

The five magicians include Kayla Drescher, who was named the Next Great Magician by David Copperfield. Alex McAleer has the ability to tap into his audiences’ minds and read their thoughts. From straitjackets to water tanks and handcuffs to giant steel traps, Fernando Velasco faces some of the deadliest escape stunts ever performed. Thanks to their spectacular illusions and viral videos, Young & Strange have been featured on television shows around the globe.