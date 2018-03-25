Oceanport To Address Street Drainage Issues

OCEANPORT – Officials believe the solution to Oceanport’s troublesome flooding issues is in clearing a system of storm drains that have needed attention since Super Storm Sandy ravaged the Jersey Shore in 2012.

“As far as we can tell, these storm drains have not been maintained to their maximum level for nearly six years, and we’re praying to God that cleaning them out will alleviate some of the problems that we’ve been having,” Oceanport Mayor Jay Coffey said in a phone interview.

Coffey said there are 14 areas of concern for flooding around town, but the most pressing issues are occurring at Port Au Peck and Genessee avenues. There are also county roads like Monmouth Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue where troublesome water pooling takes place.

Borough officials are attacking the problem with a plan for maintenance and repair of the storm drains, which Coffey announced to property owners in the borough’s monthly newsletter. He explained Oceanport has entered a shared services agreement with the Borough of Shrewsbury for the purchase of a Jet-Vac truck and street sweeper, vehicles that will be used to properly clear the town’s storm drains and check valves.

“To enter into agreements like this, when it makes sense, where both municipalities can benefit while keeping equipment and operating personnel costs down, it’s a win-win situation,” said Raymond Poerio, Oceanport borough administrator, of the agreement with Shrewsbury.

The boroughs have agreed to split the cost of a new Elgin Pelican P Street Sweeper, which was tagged at about $217,000, as well as a used 2001 Sterling Cleaner Truck Sewer Jet that was bought from the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority for $85,000. Poerio said the towns are also working on a proposal for the acquisition of a Hot Box Asphalt Maintenance Machine, though that plan is still in the works.

Coffey also revealed in the newsletter that the borough council is planning to borrow $1.3 million over the next four years for the installation and maintenance of check valves at each of the outfalls in town, which will prevent river water from backing up into the drains and onto the streets. Oceanport is seeking a federal grant to help cover the cost in total.