Powers, Janice Marie, Age: 67, West Allenhurst

Janice Marie Powers, 67 of West Allenhurst, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 28, after fighting the good fight for more than 11 years. Janice was born in Perth Amboy, graduated Perth Amboy High School in 1967 and was looking forward to her 50th class reunion. She was a communicant of St. Stephen’s in Perth Amboy.

Janice was a registered nurse specializing in geriatric nursing. She was also a professional counselor and chef. She loved cooking, creating, the beach, Cape May, Down East Maine and a glass of fine wine. She was predeceased by her father, Anthony Hubka; her uncle, Johnny Diakun; in-laws, Jack and Arnie Powers; and her stepson, Joshua Powers. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, John D. “Jack” Powers; her son, Andrew Powers of W. Allenhurst; her stepdaughter, Brittany Barrett of Plymouth, Massachusetts; her friend and caretaker, Suzanne Rodriguez; and friends, Sue McGowan and Kathy Pape.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 1 from 5 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m., at the Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. Interment will be on Friday, June 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Gertrude’s R.C. Cemetery, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Wanamassa First Aid Squad, 1401 Wickapecko Dr, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 or online at wanamassafirstaid.org.