Reminders Appear Of Sandy’s Storm Surge

SEA BRIGHT – Signs are popping up around the borough showing just how high the water rose during unforgettable Super Storm Sandy on Oct. 29, 2012.

The signs are found on River Street, Imbrie Place, Peninsula Avenue and Beach Way.

In a presentation about the signs, which are an initiative of the Monmouth County Community Rating System Assistance Program (CRS), given to the Borough Council at its meeting Jan. 17, Michael Schwebel, of the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium, said the borough was one of 15 municipalities in the county to place them in areas affected by Sandy. Some of the other Two River Towns include Atlantic Highlands, Monmouth Beach, Middletown, Oceanport and Rumson.

Placement of the High Water Mark Initiative signs is voluntary and at no cost to the town, according to a brochure prepared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Monmouth County.