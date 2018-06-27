Restaurant Review: Marandola’s

By Bob Sacks |

A slice of Manhattan’s Little Italy has taken root on Main Street in Bradley Beach since Marandola’s opened last June.

This classic Italian restaurant serves large portions of well-made traditional Italian and Mediterranean food and is located just up the street from the much loved Del Ponte’s, an iconic Italian bakery, well known for their large variety of homemade biscotti, tarrali and other baked treats. Thus one gets the feeling that this locale is becoming the cornerstone of a blooming culinary destination for Shore residents and visitors.