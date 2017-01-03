Rifenburg, Raymond H., Age: 84, Middletown

Raymond H. Rifenburg, 84, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, December 5 at King James Care Center. Ray was born and raised in Jersey City, one of eight children born to the late Mary and John Rifenburg.

Ray served the US Army in the Morse Code Signal Support Company at Fort Monmouth during the Korean War. After the war, he moved to Keansburg for a while before settling in Middletown 50 years ago. Ray was a police officer in Keyport for several years and co-owned Hollywood Beauty Salon in Keansburg with his wife Berta, but ultimately made his career as a meat cutter at A & P Grocery Stores throughout New Jersey.

Ray enjoyed bowling but his favorite pastime was fishing. He owned several boats over the years and even squeezed in fishing time at the Atlantic Highlands harbor while on his lunch break.