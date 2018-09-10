This slideshow requires JavaScript.

HOLMDEL – This year marked the 25th annual Saturday In The Park “Women Taking Steps to Help Women” 5k & Kids Run. Hosted by the Jersey Shore Running Club at Holmdel Park, this run raises funds for and awareness of programs such as Providence House that provide essential services for women and their families who are victims of domestic abuse. Since first being held in 1994, Saturday in the Park has raised over $225,000 for organizations in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Many high school and youth athletic teams were present among the almost 500 runners and walkers who participated this year.