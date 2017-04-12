Sea Wall Plan Can Move Forward

By John Burton |

The long-delayed protective sea wall project will proceed in both Sea Bright and Monmouth Beach, following last week’s ruling by a state Superior Appellant Court.

The court ruled in favor of the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in a lawsuit brought by one of the project bidders. The ruling now allows the protracted repair and building project to finally move forward on portions of the stone sea wall running along Ocean Avenue/Route 36 in Monmouth Beach and Sea Bright.

The project is being done in cooperation with the DEP and with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and would repair portions of the wall damaged by Super Storm Sandy on Oct. 29, 2012.

Along with patching and repairing sections of the wall, the major portion of the project involves constructing the wall in stretches where it hadn’t previously existed. In Sea Bright that area is the approximately 1,000-foot stretch on the eastern side of Ocean Avenue facing the public beach in the downtown business district. In Monmouth Beach, plans call for the construction of a 675-foot section of wall in the vicinity of the Monmouth Beach bathing pavilion, a borough-owned and operated beach and pool club at 29 Ocean Ave.