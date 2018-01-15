Shrewsbury Begins 2018 With Optimism

By John Source |

SHREWSBURY – About 65 residents were on hand for Shrewsbury’s annual reorganization meeting at Shrewsbury Municipal Center on Jan. 2 as Erik Anderson and Kimberly Doran Eulner were sworn in to the governing body and Mayor Donald Burden discussed the outlook for 2018.

Thomas L. Moran was also recognized for his service as a council member, as he is moving to Delaware.

Burden was optimistic about the future of the town’s economy, with the potential to add business in the future. “Shrewsbury remains very attractive to business development,” Burden said. “It is important we continue to nurture for future businesses and provide services for them to develop that will complement the fabric of our community.”

While there are opportunities in Shrewsbury for growth, some plans that have been in the works for quite some time have yet to make much progress. Burden touched on The Shadowbrook, QuickChek, and Shoprite projects and said they have not moved further due to public objections. “We hoped these projects would be further along. The delays are not because of issues with the zoning board, but rather due to activities by various objectors,” he said.

While there will be obstacles coming from the state and the capitol, Burden feels he has the right people to make Shrewsbury the best place it can be this year. “2018 is already lining up as a time of new challenges and adjustments,” he said. “We will need to be vigilant to expected legislation and executive orders coming out of Trenton and Washington that will undoubtedly impact both our residents and our business partners.

“Regardless, I have every bit of confidence that this council and the administration will remain steadfast in their commitment to make us all proud of being Shrewsbury residents,” said Burden.

This article was first published in the Jan. 11-18, 2018 print edition of the Two River Times.