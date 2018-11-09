Taylor II, Robert Edward, Age: 63, Farmingdale

Robert Edward Taylor II, 63, of Farmingdale, died Oct. 7 at his home.

He was born Aug. 31, 1955 in Brooklyn to Robert and Eileen Taylor. He graduated from Keansburg High School in 1973.

He married his high school sweetheart Terri LaVitola in 1980. Along with his father and brothers, he was a member of the Ironworkers Local 40 Union which he entered after high school.

Father to Robert and Ryan, Robert was an amazing father, husband and friend to all. He loved life and lived it to the fullest, giving 100 percent to everyone and everything. Robert leaves behind so many who loved and respected him, including his brother Ironworkers, biker buddies, pickleball team and his poker friends, to name a few.

His family is devastated but feel an immense love from all those who loved him.

He is predeceased by his father Robert.

He is survived by his wife Terri, his love of 46 years; his mother Eileen; two sons, Robert and Ryan; his siblings Richie, Patty, Ron and Ray; and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws whom he loved dearly.

Robert reposed Oct. 10 at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, Middletown. His Mass will be held Oct. 11 at 9:15 a.m. at St. Catharine Church, Holmdel.