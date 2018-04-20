The Many Arts Of Atlantic Highlands

By Gretchen C. Van Benthuysen ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – There’s a lot of culture packed into this small town and much of it can be found on First Avenue. The First Avenue Playhouse, 123 First Ave., is a community theater about to celebrate its 30th anniversary of performing comedies, musicals and original work by local playwrights. The Playhouse partners with Kunya Siam Thai restaurant, a block from the theater, to offer a dinner theater package. Dessert is offered to all theatergoers at the Playhouse.

The Paper Moon Puppet Theatre has been using classical marionette, hand, shadow and rod puppets to entertain children and adults since 1989. It shares space with the Playhouse where they also mentor schools that create their own puppet shows with troubleshooting sessions. The 10th annual FilmOneFest, which showcases films under two minutes, currently is looking for entries forits 2018 festival scheduled for Saturday, July 21. About 2,500 people gather for this free outdoor event at the base of First Avenue to watch 50 films that, through the years, have come from the United States and more than 60 countries.

The Atlantic Cinemas movie theater, 82 First Ave., is a landmark in town. It offers first-run films, such as “Ready Player One” and “Chappaquiddick.” April 22 there will be a screening of the 1959 film “Some Like it Hot” to raise money for the Atlantic Highlands Ladies Fire Department Auxiliary. For $30, including lunch, viewers can watch this American classic starring Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis that was voted the No. 1 comedy film by the American Film Institute in the year 2000.

Making the community stronger in various ways through the arts is a theme here. "Our mission is bringing communities together through free access to the arts and we certainly do that with this event," said Corinna Thuss, a founder, along with Robert O'Connor, of FilmOneFest. "Atlantic Highlands, the individuals, businesses and administration have all come together to support this fabulous event." The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, among other things, offers summer camps; classes in creating comics, comedy improvisation, musical theater, collage technique, painting, toy mold making, arts and crafts, printmaking, framing and filmmaking and an open studio after school are all free. The monthly Mercuryan Fest series, founded by a high school student, features short films, performance arts and indie, punk and experimental bands for free or $5. Adult artists no longer have to pay to enter their art in exhibitions that rotate monthly at the Arts Council. Adults can also get help on their latest artwork Saturdays mornings, listen or play chamber music Saturday afternoons, and practice speaking Italian on Thursdays.

"Our goal is to bring art to the community and give the artist some exposure," said Sally Stopper, the council's president. "It's 50/50. "The most fun thing we do are the art exhibits, like the one we're putting up now," she said about the show called "What's the Matter?", a mixed-media exhibition featuring local and New York City artists Alicia Benoist, Andree Benoist, Phyllis Biondolillo and Russell Dian who work in ceramics, water colors, acrylics and photography. It opened Saturday and runs through April 24 at the gallery at 54 First Ave. The council moved to its current location 14 months ago. "There was a lot less interest in us then," Stopper said. "When we had shows, not counting board members, maybe seven or eight people showed up. And we might sell a $10 print." In the new space, openings attract about 100 people and sales have increased. The council, a nonprofit organization, gets a percentage of each sale. "Sales are important to us," Stopper said. "It's a lot of work for artists, a big investment for them to do a show, with framing and transportation. "So if an artist goes home at the end of the month and hasn't had a sale, I feel like we've really let them down," she said. "Now we're actually selling artwork and that's good for the artists. "After we pay the rent, we put the rest back into the community," Stopper said.