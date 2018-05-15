The Spirit of Shrewsbury

Contributed by Don Burden |
A huge thank you and a “tip of the hat” to the many volunteers who participated in Shrewsbury’s Earth Day Cleanup on Saturday, April 21.
Shrewsbury turned out a record-breaking number of volunteers to pick up the unsightly trash that accumulated along the byways of Shrewsbury. Scouts, moms and dads, garden clubbers, community garden members, borough employees, environmental and shade tree commissioners – more than 100 strong – combed Shrewsbury’s right-of-ways, collecting more than 24 large utility bags of residue left by “Swinus Americanus.”
Shrewsbury residents remain committed to maintaining the character and attractiveness of our historic setting. A shout out and big thank you to all who bent over to pick up what other uncaring souls abandoned without consideration of our environment.
Don Burden
Mayor, Borough of Shrewsbury
This article was first published in the April 26-May 3, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.
