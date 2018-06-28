Tracy Weiman and Jeffrey Goldberg

Tracy Elizabeth Weiman and Jeffrey Alexander Goldberg were married on Oct. 26, 2017 on the beautiful Ironwoods Beach in Maui, Hawaii. The Rev. Ernest Pua’a performed the double ring ceremony with songs on the ukulele.

The bride is the daughter of Nancy and Duane Weiman of Golden, Colorado. Tracy, born and raised in the Rockies, attended the Metropolitan State University of Denver where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.

Jeff is the son of Cathy and Dan Goldberg of Red Bank. Jeff attended the Ranney School, Tinton Falls. He received a B.S. degree in business from American University and a Master’s in accountancy from the University of Denver.

The couple resides in the Denver area where they enjoy hiking, mountain climbing and skiing.

Both Tracy and Jeff are audit managers at the EKS&H accounting firm in Denver.

