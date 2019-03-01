Along the Shore, Every Seashell Has A Story

Photos by Patrick Olivero

MIDDLETOWN – Seashells are a quintessential part of the Jersey Shore life, but have you ever stopped to wonder where they come from? Monmouth County Parks System senior park naturalist Joe Reynolds shared his knowledge of mollusks and their importance to the ecosystem at the Bayshore Waterfront Activity Center in Port Monmouth Sunday. On that frigid afternoon, beach lovers were encouraged to bring their collection of seashells in for the park naturalist to identify or browse the seashell collections on display. With each shell, the park naturalist explained a bit of what life is like for these small but critical creatures.

This article was first published in the Feb. 7-14, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

