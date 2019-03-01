Shrewsbury Guild of Creative Arts Improves Access For All

Guild of Creative Art president David Levy, left, vice president Marilyn Baldi, artist/volunteer Robert Stetz, and exhibit coordinator Vicky Culver, stand at the new ADA-accessible entrance to the facility, nearing completion thanks to a HUD grant.

Photo by Laura D.C. Kolnoski



By Laura D.C. Kolnoski

SHREWSBURY – The goal of making art accessible to all just advanced in the borough with the completion of front and rear entrance improvement projects at the nonprofit Guild of Creative Art, 620 Broad St.

Millwork and painting of the entrance area surrounding the ample new automatic glass doors on the familiar red wood structure is due to be finished by the end of March, weather permitting. New wide paved walkways allow for greater and easier access for visitors with disabilities, as well as those carrying large artworks in and out of the one-story building.

The work was funded by two grants totaling $62,050 from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant Program, administered through the Monmouth County Planning Board. Guild members first learned of the grant opportunity in 2013.

“We have an aging population and thought it would be fantastic to get automated doors for accessibility,” said Vicky Culver of Howell, coordinator of gallery exhibits. “We renovated the bathroom in 2010 to make it ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-friendly, then began raising funds to address access issues. Watercolor artist, Guild instructor/volunteer, and retired project manager for T&M Engineering Robert “Bob” Stetz undertook the grant application’s technical aspects.

“We would never have attempted this without Bob,” said David Levy, Guild president. “He had done such doors before and helped with blueprints, aerial shots and pro bono work.” Levy, of Shrewsbury, another Guild artist, teaches special education at CBC Behavioral Healthcare in Morganville. He began a docent tour program in 2012 after observing different groups of disabled people coming to the gallery with walkers, wheelchairs and canes.

Levy made the formal presentation before a 55-person Community Block Grant committee, delivering a virtual tour demonstrating the hardships those with disabilities faced coming and going from the building, and describing how he guided walkers and wheelchairs “from the parking lot to the too-high ramp and difficult-to-open front doors,” he said. “We had to show need in concrete terms.”

Once the Guild was notified of the initial $35,000 grant award in March 2016, members issued a bid request and received two responses with the low bid at $62,000. Due to the disparity, the Guild asked for additional funding in 2017 and received $27,000 after obtaining testimonials and photos from groups that directly benefited from its programs. Stetz wrote the technical aspects of the applications while Culver wrote the narrative.

“We rebid the project and got no takers,” he related. “It took four times of going out to bid, including breaking the project into two separate bids – one for the front of the building and one for the back – before we were successful.” Kelly Builders of Oceanport bid $63,000 to do the entire project. Culver said six Guild members donated enough funds to complete the work.

“It was a slow and very competitive process,” she added. The last phase – reseeding and landscaping – will commence when weather permits.

Special needs groups with developmental, cognitive, physical, and/or learning disabilities visiting the Guild regularly come from such facilities as The Chelsea in Tinton Falls, ARC Primetime and Search Day.

“Some have been coming ev- ery week or month for six years,” Levy said. “Participants say it’s the highlight of their month. Now it will be so much easier for them to navigate. Everybody wins, including those carrying large paintings and other artworks.”

In 2018, more than 600 special needs adults and children attended Guild programs from 44 towns. Monthly receptions and special events drew more than 2,250 visitors. Daily classes and workshops attract scores. Run by a volunteer board of directors, three part-time staff and one full-time employee, the Guild has 500 artist members.

The Guild of Creative Art was founded in 1960 by Yvonne Aubert, who purchased a five-car garage at the present location and converted it into a studio and exhibition hall, encouraging area artists to become charter members.

The Guild is a member of the New Jersey State Council of the Arts and the Monmouth County Arts Council. In February, it was one of 24 arts-related nonprofit organizations receiving a portion of $92,000 in grant money from Monmouth Arts in partnership with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. More physical improvements are on the horizon.

“We must replace our roof and furnace next,” Levy said, adding that in addition to fundraising, Guild members will be seeking donations, partnerships and grant opportunities for the work.

The Guild’s EyeSights Juried Photo Show is scheduled for March 2 – 27, with the opening reception slated for 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 3. All exhibits and receptions are free and open to the public. For more information on Guild activities, visit guildofcreativeart.org.