Annabelle L. Carr, 90, formerly of Belford, passed away Oct. 12, 2022. Annabelle was born Sept. 26, 1932, in East Orange, a daughter of the late Annabelle and Paul Pettit. She was raised in Maplewood.

After marrying the love of her life, Jerome Carr, in 1957, they settled in Belford to raise their family. Annabelle was a medical assistant at several doctors’ offices in the area over the years. She retired from OB/GYN of Holmdel after working there for several years.

The most important thing in Annabelle’s life was her family. They came first before anything else. She assisted in raising her grandchildren and was always there to help. In fact, Annabelle was always helping others and put her own needs aside. When she did take time for herself, she could often be found gardening or decorating her home. She will fondly be remembered as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and friend.

Annabelle was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Jerome “Jerry” Carr. She is survived by their four children and their spouses: Kimberly and Michael Adams; Dana and James Monahan; Douglas Carr; and David Carr. She also leaves behind her sister Allison Gramens, sister-in-law Marie Evans and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Oct. 15 at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown.

