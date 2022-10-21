John Robert Choff, 80, of Eatontown, a longtime resident of Little Silver, passed away Oct. 5, 2022, at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was predeceased by his parents, John B. and Helene Choff. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jenny Bucci Choff; son Jeffrey Choff; daughter Jodie Choff O’Connor (Chris); grandchildren Sydney Choff, Jordan Choff, Paige O’Connor and Quinlan O’Connor; sister Barbara Witzigman (Jim) from Sparta, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved and adored.

John was born and raised in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, graduating from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City in 1959. He attended Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. John enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1965, serving aboard the USS Bushnell and working at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. In his 30 years of treating and caring for patients, he worked as a physician’s assistant for Dr. Phillip J. Torsney in Red Bank. After retiring, John worked an additional 20 years at Red Bank Regional High School as a substitute teacher.

John was loved and respected by everyone, especially the patients he treated, the students at school, and the young athletes he coached and left a positive mark on throughout the years. His faith as a devout Catholic guided him throughout his life. John’s favorite things included spending time with his family, playing golf and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers win.

John was a devoted and loving husband. His wife, children and grandchildren meant the world to him.

Visitation was October 10 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 11 at St. Anselm R.C. Church, Wayside. Interment was private.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.

The article originally appeared in the October 20 – 26, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.