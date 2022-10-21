Margaret W. Henneberry, 100, of Eatontown, passed away peacefully Oct. 10, 2022, at home.

She graduated from Long Branch High School in 1940 and the Star of the Sea Academy in 1942.

She began working in 1941 with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Fort Hancock as a secretary and from there she became an assistant trust officer for NJ National Bank. She also worked for Rowan Industries. She retired in 1993 as the assistant administrator for the Borough of Little Silver after 25 years of service.

Margaret was a member of the Long Branch Junior Woman’s Club, St. Michael’s Church Rosary and Altar Society and was a charter member of the Professional Business Women of Monmouth Co. She was a U.S.O. World War II volunteer, a Brownie Troop Leader and a member of the Fort Monmouth Officers Woman’s Club Luncheon Chair and Thrift Shop.

She was best known for her delicious root beer floats.

She is predeceased by her husbands, John B. O’Neill and James F. Henneberry. She is survived by nieces, Susan T. Clapper, Deatra Gabriella and Deborah Wenzell, and her cat Bella.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 19 at St. Michael’s Church, Long Branch. Interment followed at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Monmouth County SPCA.

