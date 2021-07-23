Arthur P. Zenkert, of Colts Neck and Monmouth Beach, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, died peacefully June 4, 2021. He was 78 years old. Art, as he was fondly referred to by his friends, was born in Passaic, grew up in Elmwood Park and attended Seton Hall University on a baseball scholarship for pitching.

He met Dolly, the love of his life, when he was 13 years old and they have been inseparable ever since. Together they raised their four children in Colts Neck where they resided for 45 years before deciding to move to Monmouth Beach last year.

Art began his career as an accountant and later owned a successful employment agency. He was a dedicated athlete, coach and sports fan. In earlier years, he was a force to be reckoned with on the gridiron, basketball court and the pitcher’s mound and earned scholarships for all three sports. He actively coached his daughters’ and son’s teams and, if he wasn’t coaching, he could always be found on the sidelines cheering them on. In later years, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play and traveling with his wife and friends.

Art was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Vivian, and his brother Peter. He is survived by his family which meant everything to him – his wife Dolly of 56 years, daughter Karen (Jim) Dolan, daughter Andrea (Michael) Trebino, son Paul (Allyson) Zenkert, daughter Natalie, and brother Alan (Linda) Zenkert. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren whom he loved dearly and a beloved niece and nephew.

His lifelong motto was “Good, better best, may you never rest. Until your good is better and your better is best.” He can rest now with the peace of knowing his better was always best.

Visitation was June 8 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A liturgy was celebrated June 9 at Saints Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, South River. Interment followed at St. Vladimir’s Cemetery, Jackson.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the ARC of Monmouth County at arcofmonmouth.org.

The article originally appeared in the June 10 – 16, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.