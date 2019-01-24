Bubenas, Joan L., Age: 69, Middletown

Joan L. (More) Bubenas, 69, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at Riverview Medical Center Nov. 10, with her family by her side. Joan was born in North Arlington then moved to Middletown 35 years ago. After graduating from Middletown High School North, she was employed at Prudential for over 30 years. After leaving Prudential, she held a position at Harmon Discount, where she remained as an indispensable employee for 18 years.



Joan is predeceased by her parents, Henry and Joyce More and her sister Elizabeth Farrant. She leaves behind her husband of 46 years John P. Bubenas; her son Alexander; daughter-in-law Lisa; and son Christopher. Her grandchildren are Alyssa, Amanda, Ethan, Allee, Madison and Lukas.



Joan was blessed to have her siblings, Gail (Joe) Messineo; Henry (Sue Ann) More; Judy (Larry) McGuckin; and Cheryl (Ray) Farney; along with her sister-in-law Dorothy Graham and brother-in-law Richard (Ana) Bubenas. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.



Joan reposed at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, Middletown, Nov. 14, with a prayer service at the funeral home. Entombment followed Nov. 15 at Holy Cross Cemetery. A repass followed at Lassoni restaurant in North Arlington.