Chiapperino, Michael, Age: 99, Lincroft

Michael Chiapperino, 99, of Lincroft, passed away peacefully Nov. 12 at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home in Edison. He was born and raised in Brooklyn where he lived until his retirement as a superintendent from the U.S. Postal Service after more than 30 years. After his retirement he lived in Toms River until moving to Lincroft in 2012. Michael was a member of the Columbian Association and served his country proudly as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater during World War II.



Surviving are his two sons, Angelo and his wife Mary Ellen and Charles and his wife Rosemarie; his grandchildren, Michael (Laura), Matthew (Joanne), Lucille Maldonado (Ricky), and Mary; his great-grandchildren, Cristiano, Abriana, Gabriel and Nicolo; and his sister Adele Heydecker.



Michael was preceded in death by his wife Lucy (Appice) Chiapperino in 2011, as well as his three brothers and a sister.



Visitation was held Nov. 18 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were Nov. 19 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered Nov. 19 at St. Mary’s Chapel, Middletown. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.