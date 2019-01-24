Yetman, Lawrence Joseph, Holmdel

Lawrence Joseph Yetman of Holmdel passed away Nov. 12 at his home. He was born March 11, 1935 in Brooklyn to parents Henry and Rita (Nash) Yetman of Newfoundland.



Larry attended St. Jerome’s Grammar School and St. Francis Prep High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 and had a tour guarding The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Larry met Patricia Murray in high school and they were married in 1957. Together with his wife Patricia they began raising their many children in Flatbush, then settled in Port Monmouth where they lived for 23 years. To ensure all of his children received a Catholic education and attended college, Larry worked extremely hard. He was a New York City firefighter, Hook & Ladder Co No. 132 and No. 159 and a dock builder. He retired from the FDNY in 1981 after 22 years of service and the Dock Builders Union in 1997.



Larry was a member of the Holy Name Society and Nocturnal Association at St. Mary’s. He very much enjoyed watching and talking basketball. He spearheaded youth athletics to be played at Little Flower Parish in Flatbush. He coached and was a supporter of BYAA. Larry was a faithful parishioner of St. Catherine’s Church and a devoted and loving husband, caring for his wife Patricia of 53 years until losing her in 2010. Larry was also preceded in death by his two sisters, Patricia Melville and Rita Davis.

Larry leaves behind eight loving sons, Peter (Barbara) Yetman, James (Patti) Yetman, Stephen Yetman, Thomas (Cheryl) Yetman, Paul (Maura) Yetman, Matthew (Maureen) Yetman, Andrew (Leslie) Yetman, and Christopher (Michele) Yetman; one daughter Jennifer (James) Lennon; 25 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many special nieces and nephews; companion Joann Hart; and many dear friends.



Visitation was Nov. 16 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were Nov. 17 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered at St. Catherine Laboure RC Church, Middletown. Burial followed at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.