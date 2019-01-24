Soranno, Nicholas Joseph, Age: 88, Leonardo

Nicholas Joseph Soranno, 88, of Leonardo, died Nov. 12 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born in Brooklyn to the late John and Rosemarie Soranno and lived in Leonardo for the past 41 years.



Nicholas was a corporal in the United States Army and served in combat during the Korean War. He was a professional mechanical engineer and retired from the New York City Transit Authority after 41 years. Nicholas designed heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems for the NYC subways, terminals, tunnels and buildings.



Nicholas was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Middletown, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a former treasurer of the Middletown Senior Center. Nicholas and his wife enjoyed bowling and taking bus trips with the Senior Center to Atlantic City. Nick was a true handyman who firmly believed that what’s broken can be fixed as long as you have the right tool. He was a wonderful man who will be remembered for his kindness, intelligence, honesty and big heart. Nicholas was always there for his family whenever they needed him and will always be their hero.



Surviving are his wife of 63 years Lolita (Leone) Soranno; his daughters, Denise Simonelli of Leonardo, and Dona Widell and her husband Joel of Florida; his son,Mark Soranno and his wife Kathleen of Freehold; and his seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Kristen and Michael Simonelli, Sarah and Stephanie Widell, and Nicole and Brooke Soranno.



Nicholas was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mary Cascio.



Visitation was held Nov. 18 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were Nov. 19 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered Nov. 19 at St. Mary’s Chapel, Middletown. Burial followed at Bay View Cemetery, Leonardo.