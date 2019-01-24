Sellitti, Barbara, Age: 67, Middletown

Barbara Sellitti, 67, of Middletown, passed peacefully Nov. 17 surrounded by her family. Barbara was born in Brooklyn to the late Robert and Margaret Shea. Barbara retired as a dispatcher for the Keansburg Police Department. She was a member of Middletown OEM and volunteered often. She spent many hours helping those affected by Hurricane Sandy at the local shelter. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She was deeply loved by them and she loved all of them.



Surviving are her husband of 48 years Mario; her son Mario Jr.; her daughter Dawn and her husband Ray; and her granddaughter Charon.



Visitation was held Nov. 20 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were Nov. 21 at the funeral home. Burial followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.