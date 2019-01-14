Wilhelm, Sandra, Age: 54, Middletown

Sandra Wilhelm (née Flannigan), 54, of Middletown, passed away Oct. 30 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Born in Red Bank, she was a resident of Middletown her whole life.



Mrs. Wilhelm was the office manager for Frieman Ophthalmology in Red Bank for many years, running the day-to-day operations, prior to her retirement in 2012. She enjoyed crocheting, traveling and taking photos. Her greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh and smile that could light up a room. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her.



She was predeceased by her mother Ruth Flannigan. Surviving are her beloved husband of 32 years Randy Wilhelm of Middletown; her children, Samantha and Eric Wilhelm, both of Middletown; her brothers, Skip Flannigan and Michael J. Flannigan Sr.; her sister Mary Baxley; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family whom she loved very much.



Visitation was Nov. 2 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were held at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.