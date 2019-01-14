Vandroth, Bernard, Age: 71, Belford

Bernard Vandroth, 71, of Belford, passed away Oct. 30 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Born in Waziers, France he also resided in Bayonne before moving to Belford 25 years ago.



Mr. Vandroth is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Michelle (Avigliano) Vandroth of Belford; his two sons, David Vandroth and his wife Christine of East Brunswick, and Arnold Vandroth and his wife Elizabeth of Little Falls; and three grandchildren, Jason, Danielle and Crystal. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the Avigliano family for all their love and support throughout this difficult time.



Visitation was Nov. 3 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were held at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.